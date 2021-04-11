Inter v Cagliari Full Match – Serie A | 11 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
West Ham v Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 11 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
67 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Inter v Cagliari Full Match – Serie A | 11 April 2021
Inter won their 11th consecutive Serie A match as Darmain’s goal puts them 11 points clear at the top.