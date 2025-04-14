Home Highlights Inter v Cagliari Extended Highlights
Inter v Cagliari Extended Highlights
HighlightsSerie A

Inter v Cagliari Extended Highlights

Relive the best actions of the match between Inter and Cagliari, which ended 3-1 thanks to goals from Arnautovic, Lautaro Martinez, Piccoli and Bisseck | Serie A 2024/25

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
