Home TV Show News and Interviews Inter Milan reject Chelsea’s huge offer of £88m to re-sign Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea are trying to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku. Inter Milan have already rejected a £85m bid that would have also seen Marcos Alonso move the other way. Inter Milan have been adamant that Romelu Lukaku would be the last player they would let go regardless of any financial difficulties. In turn, Romelu Lukaku, never one to shy away from speaking his mind in public, has been pretty clear himself that he’s not looking to leave the Italian champions, and that he’s looking forward to working with new head Simone Inzaghi, to keep repaying the team’s faith in him.

