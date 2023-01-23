Home Review Show Highlights Inter-Empoli 0-1 | Empoli stun Inter at San Siro: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Inter-Empoli 0-1 | Empoli stun Inter at San Siro: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Inter-Empoli 0-1 | Empoli stun Inter at San Siro: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 23 January 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Baldanzi scores the winner in a shocking Empoli win, their first at the home of the Nerazzurri since the 2003/04 season | Serie A 2022/23

#Highlights #InterEmpoli #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video

Clinical Kane equals Spurs top-scorer record with 266th goal ⚪| Fulham 0-1 Tottenham | Highlights

Next Video
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 23 January 2023

Related videos

Top