Inter 4-2 Empoli | Inter triumph in San Siro goal-fest | Serie A 2021/22

Inter v Empoli Full Match – Serie A | 6 May 2022

The Nerazzurri went dangerously close to losing their grip on Milan but Lautaro Martinez came to Inzaghi’s rescue and bagged a double to put the hosts in the lead, with Sanchez adding a 4th for good measure | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
