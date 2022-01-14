Home Cup Games Coppa Italia Inter 3-2 Empoli | Sensi Scores an Extra Time Winner! | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22

Inter scrape through to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals after a narrow extra time win against Empoli | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

