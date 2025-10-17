Inside Crystal Palace 🌟 Eddie Nketiah Explains Why Oliver Glasner’s System Works!

Eddie Nketiah opens up about life under Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace! He explains why the manager’s 3-5-2 formation is getting the best out of the team and praises Adam Wharton’s influence in midfield. Eddie also discusses overcoming last season’s injury struggles and shares who he believes is the most underrated player in the Palace squad.

0:00 Intro

0:26 Scoring the winning goal against Liverpool

0:51 Crystal Palace team mindset

1:46 Crystal Palace Unbeaten Run

2:36 Making the mark this season

3:34 Oliver Glasner Man Management

4:30 Why Palace formation works well ?

5:30 Adam Wharton Impact

7:34 Underrated Crystal Palace player ?

8:34 Preview Palace v Bournemouth

Subscribe all sports on sooka: https://sooka.my/home

Stadium Astro on Social Media:

► Follow on X: http://www.twitter.com/stadiumastro

► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/stadiumastro

► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/stadium.astro

► Telegram: https://t.me/stadiumastro

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stadium.astro

► Threads: https://www.threads.net/@stadium.astro

Ingat sukan, ingat sooka! Download sooka sekarang dan sapot team feveret korang!

📱 App Store: https://s.sooka.my/sbhAY8

📱 Play Store: https://s.sooka.my/9FClb7

Sosial sooka

Twitter: https://s.sooka.my/FHDvSp

Facebook: https://s.sooka.my/ItutEk

Instagram: https://s.sooka.my/ObJ2K3

TikTok: https://s.sooka.my/kh2lvI

YouTube: https://s.sooka.my/KJ1S7U

#premierleague #crystalpalace