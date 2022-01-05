Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Inside Chelsea: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Up close with the Reds away end

Inside Chelsea: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Up close with the Reds away end

Inside Chelsea: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Up close with the Reds away end
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Top 10 Saves 21/22 so far – Neuer, Gulacsi & Co

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Get the best view of Liverpool’s Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge, as Sadio Mane & Mo Salah netted for the Reds.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Use the code 2122GOFREE to Get your first month FREE! https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Top 10 Saves 21/22 so far – Neuer, Gulacsi & Co

Top 10 Saves 21/22 so far – Neuer, Gulacsi & Co

Related videos

Top