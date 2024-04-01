Inside Anfield: Liverpool v Brighton

Go behind the scenes from Anfield, as Luis Diaz and Mo Salah scored to cancel out a Danny Welbeck opener and give Jürgen Klopp’s side all three Premier League points.

This video is available with subtitles in English, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish and German.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://lfc.tv/48oB63n