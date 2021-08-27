Infamous full time incidents! | Aggro, tears & high tension! 🚨

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
The eight most memorable full time incidents from the Premier League, including Battle of the Bridge, Pochettino and Mike Dean’s bust-up, Klopp and Liverpool celebrating a 2-2 draw and Ralph Hasenhuttl crying after beating Klopp!
Full list of clips:
00:00 – 00:33 Battle of the Bridge
00:33 – 01:38 Mauricio Pochettino and Mike Dean come to blows
01:38 – 02:12 Ralph Hasenhuttl cries after beating Klopp
02:12 – 02:51 Carlo Ancelotti sees red
02:51 – 03:20 Mane snubs Klopp’s handshake
03:20 – 04:14 Keown gets in van Nistelrooy’s face!
04:14 – 04:45 Liverpool celebrate a 2-2 draw
04:45 – 06:04 Arsenal bully Maupay after he scores winner
