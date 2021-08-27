Infamous full time incidents! | Aggro, tears & high tension! 🚨

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2122

The eight most memorable full time incidents from the Premier League, including Battle of the Bridge, Pochettino and Mike Dean’s bust-up, Klopp and Liverpool celebrating a 2-2 draw and Ralph Hasenhuttl crying after beating Klopp!

Full list of clips:

00:00 – 00:33 Battle of the Bridge

00:33 – 01:38 Mauricio Pochettino and Mike Dean come to blows

01:38 – 02:12 Ralph Hasenhuttl cries after beating Klopp

02:12 – 02:51 Carlo Ancelotti sees red

02:51 – 03:20 Mane snubs Klopp’s handshake

03:20 – 04:14 Keown gets in van Nistelrooy’s face!

04:14 – 04:45 Liverpool celebrate a 2-2 draw

04:45 – 06:04 Arsenal bully Maupay after he scores winner

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf