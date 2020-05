A compilation of incredible free-kicks scored in the Premier League. This video features Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United vs Portsmouth), Dimitri Payet (West Ham United vs Crystal Palace), Alan Shearer (Manchester United vs Newcastle United), Frank Lampard (Chelsea vs Hull City), Leighton Baines (Newcastle United vs Everton), Michael Tonge (Sheffield United vs West Ham United), Luis Suarez (Everton vs Liverpool) and loads more!