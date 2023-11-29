In The Mixer with Thierry, Carra, Micah, Clint & Davies! | UCL Today | CBS Sports Golazo

Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies reveals their biggest fear, their favorite shirt swap, what their movie would be called and much more in ‘In The Mixer!’

Stream every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+: http://bit.ly/UCLonParamount

Watch all the extended highlights from the UEFA Champions League HERE: http://bit.ly/ChampionsLeagueExtendedHighlights

Watch the epic UCL punditry from Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher HERE: http://bit.ly/CBSSportsGolazo

Follow us across our social media!

○ TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo

○ FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/CBSSportsGolazo/

○ INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/cbssportsgolazo

○ TIK TOK: http://tiktok.com/@cbssportsgolazo

Subscribe to our other CBS Sports Golazo channels!

○ CBS Sports Golazo – Europe: https://www.youtube.com/@CBSSportsGolazoEurope

○ Attacking Third: https://www.youtube.com/@attackingthird

○ CBS Sports Golazo – Asia: https://www.youtube.com/@cbssportsgolazo-asia

○ CBS Sports Golazo – South America: https://www.youtube.com/CBSSportsGolazo-SouthAmerica

Home of Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf Men’s and Women’s Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A and UEFA men’s club competitions including the Europa League, Europa Conference League and… 🎶 THE CHAAAMPIONSSS 🎶