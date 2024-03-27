In My Blood – Lynsey Hipgrave & Sean Longstaff | Eddie Howe, scoring v PSG, league debut & MORE ◻️◼️

Lynsey Hipgrave & Newcastle’s home grown fan favourite Sean Longstaff share their stories about Newcastle football club, Lynsey watching Newcastle games with her dad, Sean’s Premier League debut, playing with his brother and scoring in the Champions League against PSG.

Watch Newcastle vs West Ham on 30th March LIVE on TNT Sports & Discovery+ 📺

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/

Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/