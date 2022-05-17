IN FULL: Rangers final training session ahead of UEL Final | Ramsey & Roofe feature in Seville

Fascinating insight into Glasgow Rangers’ Europa League Final preparations as Giovanni van Bronckhorst puts the team through their paces for the final time ahead of the clash with Eintracht Frankfurt at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.
Watch the final live on BT Sport 1 HD and Ultimate, on the BT Sport App or here on the BT Sport YouTube channel from 6.30pm on May 18th.
Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.
Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass
Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing
Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport
Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport
Website: http://sport.bt.com