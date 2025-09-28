Im where Im meant to be ❤️ | Eberechi Eze reflects on the start of his Arsenal career

Eberechi Eze sat down with Patrick Davidson to reflect on his Arsenal career so far, what it was like to sign for the club and want he wants to achieve with the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

00:00 – How it feels being an Arsenal player

04:30 – Any surprises at Arsenal?

07:00 – On how Eze takes each game

10:15 – Training against Arsenal defenders

10:40 – The difference to win a PL title

