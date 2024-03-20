“I’m going to whack this ball with everything I’ve got” | Sir Geoff Hurst 🏆 | Ep 11

Sir Geoff Hurst is with Jeff Stelling on the pod this week to talk about his greatest England matches.

They cover the 1966 World Cup, including the feisty win over Argentina, how he discovered he was playing ahead of Jimmy Greaves in the final, scoring the hat-trick against West Germany that made him a legend and which team-mate ended up in someone’s garden on the night they celebrated England’s men’s greatest ever success on a football field.

He also discusses what he believes is the worst decision ever in international football (no, not that one), why VAR makes him angry, almost joining Manchester United, walking football with Harry Kane and whether he thinks the current England side will win something in the coming years.

Football’s Greatest is a Folding Pocket production with BBC Studios.

0:00 Sir Geoff Hurst

4:50 Getting called up for the 1966 World Cup

9:55 Being undroppable for the World Cup final

14:05 1966 World Cup final

25:37 1970 World Cup

30:44 The end of Sir Geoff’s England career

32:50 Could’ve joined Manchester United

38:00 Germany 1 England 5

39:35 Why Sir Geoff Hurst hates VAR

43:20 Will Southgate’s England win silverware?

45:00 Playing walking football with Harry Kane

This is Football’s Greatest with Jeff Stelling, a weekly podcast where the legendary host sits down with icons of the sport – one on one – to talk about those who made a difference in the beautiful game from a players’ perspective: the top keepers, the toughest defenders, the silkiest midfielders and the deadliest strikers.

The show will also look at those who had great influence off the pitch too – the successful managers, the funniest team-mates and the most impressive leaders in the dressing room – and pay homage to indelible moments from the biggest competitions like the Premier League, Champions League and the World Cup.

Broken down into two individual episodes with each guest, Football’s Greatest will take you inside the dressing rooms of some of the best soccer teams the world has ever seen. You will hear stories that surprise you, that make you laugh out loud and that you will be thinking of and telling people about for days after.

“I’m going to whack this ball with everything I’ve got” | Sir Geoff Hurst 🏆 | Ep 11