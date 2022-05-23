ILKAY GUNDOGAN: SUPER SUB! Man City 3-2 Aston Villa | Extended Highlights

Manchester City are Premier League Champions again!

Our fourth title success in the last five seasons was sealed with victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign, a result which saw us finish one point ahead of Liverpool.

City have once again shown remarkable consistency this term, with our squad regularly rotated throughout the season and every player contributing significantly to this success.

