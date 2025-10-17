Igor Thiago’s Journey to Premier League Goalscorer

Brentford’s Brazilian forward Igor Thiago has quickly become one of the Premier League’s most interesting characters. In this exclusive long-form feature filmed over the course of a year, we follow Thiago’s journey settling into a new culture, take a look inside the treatment room where he recovered from a serious injury, and find out exactly what it means for the Bees’ number 9 to play in England’s top flight.

Hear from Thiago himself as he opens up about his friendship with fellow Brazilian Gustavo Nunes, and the determination it took to return stronger than ever.

The story reaches its peak with Thiago’s standout performance against Manchester United, where he scored twice and earned a well-deserved Man of the Match award — marking his arrival as a true Premier League target man.

📍 Inside access. Honest reflections. Important goals.

This is Igor Thiago’s new beginning.

