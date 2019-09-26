If you have forethought of betting, be it sports betting or casino gambling or of any other type, it’s important to understand it’s every aspect. One of them is to understand the odds. It is critically important because it tells us the probability of winning and the potential of the event to happen.

At first sight, it may seem to you confusing but through our guide, all your doubts would be cleared.

There 3 main types are of betting odds namely;

Fractional odds

Decimal odds

American odds

A guide to fractional odds

Fractional odds also be known as UK odds, traditional odds or British odds are famous and popular amongst the British and Irish bookies. The basic step to identify fractional odd is to look out for a slash(/) or hyphen(-). For example; 7/1 or 7-1 is a fractional odd and is spelt as seven to one.

A fractional odd of 7/1 infers that you will win $7 for every $1 that you will wage and along with this you will receive your initial sum i.e $1. So, in the short, fractional dollar is the ratio of the profit to the initial amount or bet. Therefore, if there is a fractional odd of 7/1(seven to one) and you have staked $10 then if you win the bet you will gain a profit of $70 along with the initial amount you staked. So, the total payout will be of $80($70-profit and $10-stake).

The total return can be calculated by the following formula:-

»Total payout = (Stake x Fractional odd ) + Stake

Since now you have understood the fractional odd, so, it’s time to know what sort of fractional odds can arise in front of you. Given below is the fractional odds of three teams A, B and C.

Team A -10/11

Team B -9/4

Team C -7/1

This shows that Team A is favourite and have higher chances of winning so for every $11 you wage you will only receive $10 i.e if you stake $110 then you will receive a profit of $100 in addition to your stake amount, so, the total payout would be $210. Whereas, Team B and C have fewer chances of winning. Therefore, if you stake a sum of $40 for Team B then you are likely to win a profit of $90 and the total payout that you will receive is $130. Meanwhile, if you stake $10 for Team C, and if it wins then you will gain a profit of $70 and the total payout will be $80. The potential profit of Team C is the highest which means that it has the least chances of winning. So, if you think you are lucky enough then go and bet for team C.

A guide to American odds

They are also known as US odds or Moneyline odds. It is quite prevalent in the USA. To identify the American odd you need to look out for positive sign(+) and a negative sign(-). The positive sign indicates the amount won for every $100 staked while a negative sign indicates the amount needed to be staked to win $100.

For example, if there is a basketball match between team A and B and the Moneyline odds for team A is +600 and for a team, B is -700. So, if you stake $100 for team A then you will win a profit of $600 if team A wins. Thus, the total payout would be $700. And if you stake of $700 on team B then you will win $100. So, the total payout would be $800.

In this match team, B has higher chances of winning.

Understanding Decimal odds

They are also known as digital odds, continental odds, or European odds. It is quite prevalent in New Zealand, Europe, Australia and Canada. As the name suggest to look out for decimal odds you need to look for decimals. It is quite different from the other two odds as in this the figures don’t give the profit instead of the whole payout.

The decimal odds represent the total amount one wins on waging $1. You can calculate the total payout with the help of the following formula:

Total potential return = Stake x decimal odd

For example; Given below are the decimal odds of 3 teams:-

Team A: 5.00

Team B: 11.00

Team C: 13.00

So, if one takes $100 for team A then he would receive a total sum of $500. This sum includes the stake of $100 and a profit of $400. Similarly, if we stake $100 for team B the total payout would be $1100 and for the team, C would be $1300. The more is the decimal odd, the riskier is the win of team C. Therefore, in this match, Team A has the higher chances of winning.

Conclusion

If you are planning to bet then it is not only important to learn each type of odds but it is equally important to look out for some of the most trusted sites or bookies who are reliable and can tell you the exact probability of winning. It’s important that you find the best site to do betting because you have invested the money that you have earned with your hard work, if you want to convert between the odds we mentioned in this article then check this odds convertor.