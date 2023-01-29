If Jurgen Klopp IS SACKED this is who Stevie wants OVER Pochettino & Tuchel 🤯 😱 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Welcome in to the latest Sunday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Why didn’t Stevie watch the Liverpool game with the rest of the crew?

1:00 Ale and Dan sporting the same color scheme

2:20 Stevie asks Don a Everton related question

3:30 Who is the best manager for Liverpool is Jurgen Klopp gets sacked?

6:00 Liverpool transfer dealings

9:00 The “Iron Man” of the FC guys’ time, similar to Inaki Williams

12:30 Percent chance that Everton get relegated

15:00 Best signing of the summer is…

17:00 Victor Osimhen to the Premier League next year?

18:44 Favorite team bonding activities

19:30 Could Stevie organize team activities?

