Iceland vs. Turkey – 2 to 1 in the EURO 2020 quals

This was Turkey’s first loss in the group after an amazing three-win streak.

Tuesday evening, in a match of the Group H in the EURO 2020 qualifiers, Iceland beat Turkey at home, with a score of 2 to 1.

The First Goal

Iceland managed to score its first goal in the 21st minute, as a result of a curved free kick which crossed straight towards Turkey’s back, sent by Johann Gudmundsson and received by Ragnar Sigurdsson. The latter also had the finishing header, leading Iceland 1 to 0 against Turkey.

The Second Goal

Just 11 minutes later, another beautiful header – a tap-in – executed by the same Sigurdsson has managed to increase the lead that Iceland had on Turkey, now being 2 to 0.

Naturally, Turkey wouldn’t quit that easily and would later score as well.

In the 40th minute, Dorukhan Tokoz managed to pull off a header goal, thus bringing his team back into the contest.

The Results

Turkey managed to round up 9 points in 4 matches in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers. The first three teams of Group H have the same number of points overall – these are France, Turkey, and Iceland.

Turkey Is Going Strong

Despite this defeat, Turkey seems to be going strong in the groups, as the team managed to defeat the world champions, France, for the first time ever, with a 2 to 0 lead in the same group – H in EURO 2020 qualifiers.

Moreover, the same team has also defeated Moldova with a score of 4 to 0, as well as Albania, 2 to 0.

Reportedly, there have been some issues when the Turkish team arrived in Iceland, as they had to undergo rigorous luggage search at the passport check station – sources say that the team was locked there for roughly 2 hours.