I would prefer to NOT speak to you! | Klopp SNAPS at reporter after Wolves defeat!

00:00 – Intro.

00:04 – Couldn’t be any worse?: The start of the game was horrible. We started the second half extremely well. We caused our misery in the first 10 minutes.

01:50 – Mentality thing?: I would prefer not to speak to you. We had that for the first part of the season. In a game like this it’s absolutely not allowed. These 12 opening minutes are not allowed!

03:31 – More than a bad day in the office?: It’s really difficult to summarise. It was about the defending, do you need confidence for that? I’m not sure.

04:44 – Are you concerned?: How can I not be concerned? That performance was not allowed. This is not what a 3-0 looks like.

06:32 – Have you lost confidence in the players?: No. I don’t think they’re at the best at the moment but I know how good they can be. These things happen. We can’t help ourselves in these moments.

07:44 – Fabinho?: He was ill.

07:58 – How do you turn it around?: Not in press conferences. You know my job, I know your job. I didn’t do enough.

