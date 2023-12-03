I will NOT do an Arteta! | Pep Guardiola on refereeing decisions against Spurs 😳

Pep Guardiola speaks after Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham in the Premier League and is asked about his comments on TV claiming he won’t do a Mikel Arteta when reacting to the refereeing decisions.
TIMESTAMPS –
00:00 Intro
00:30 Ref stopping the game after Haaland pass?
01:35 We didn’t draw because of that
02:25 Lately we are struggling a little bit to get the results
03:16 We make this sport better
04:25 Maybe we deserved to win today but Tottenham deserved to win against Aston Villa
04:50 Missing chances?
05:30 The team is quite similar to previous seasons
05:56 Last 3 games we played more than good but just 3 points
06:17 Create more chances
07:05 We don’t win, I don’t have many arguments to defend my position
07:30 I learnt from Johan Cruyff that bad luck in football does not exist
07:53 We are much better (than first season)
08:27 We are not going to change, that’s for sure
08:52 Haaland’s reaction is normal
09:15 Even the referee would be disappointed with that decision
