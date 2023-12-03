I will NOT do an Arteta! | Pep Guardiola on refereeing decisions against Spurs 😳

Pep Guardiola speaks after Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham in the Premier League and is asked about his comments on TV claiming he won’t do a Mikel Arteta when reacting to the refereeing decisions.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

TIMESTAMPS –

00:00 Intro

00:30 Ref stopping the game after Haaland pass?

01:35 We didn’t draw because of that

02:25 Lately we are struggling a little bit to get the results

03:16 We make this sport better

04:25 Maybe we deserved to win today but Tottenham deserved to win against Aston Villa

04:50 Missing chances?

05:30 The team is quite similar to previous seasons

05:56 Last 3 games we played more than good but just 3 points

06:17 Create more chances

07:05 We don’t win, I don’t have many arguments to defend my position

07:30 I learnt from Johan Cruyff that bad luck in football does not exist

07:53 We are much better (than first season)

08:27 We are not going to change, that’s for sure

08:52 Haaland’s reaction is normal

09:15 Even the referee would be disappointed with that decision

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#ManCity #MCFC #PremierLeague