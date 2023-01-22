I will give MY ALL for this club 😤 | Wout Weghorst explains why Man Utd is special to him

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst describes how he felt when he learned he was moving to Manchester United, and how it feels to be part of the club.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf