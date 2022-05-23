I told the nurses keep my boots, I wont need them. | Tubes Meets Christian Eriksen 🤝

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

Tubes Meets Christian Eriksen as they discuss their experiences with heart issues, and Eriksen’s return to football for Brentford this season.

►PODCAST: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMPodcast

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/SoccerAM

►TIKTOK: tiktok.com/@socceram

►SNAPCHAT: ‘SoccerAM’

►INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/SoccerAM

►TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/SoccerAM

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf