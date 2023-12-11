“I Thought I Was A Dead Man!” | Bobby Zamora On BEEF With Sol Campbell 🥊 | Iron Cast Podcast

#bobbyzamora #westham #ironcast
Bobby Zamora is our guest this week on Iron Cast and it’s one of the funniest episodes yet.
Bobby opens up on returning to West Ham after leaving as a youngster, his infamous battle with Sol Campbell at Highbury, the manager nicknamed ‘Chocolate’ and the teammate who tried to put everyone in a headlock when he got into MMA.
He also clarifies comments made around ‘not liking football’.
00:00 Intro
01:42 Zamora’s favourite Hammers
04:30 When Ginge played Bobby
07:50 Playing for Senrab
09:00 Scoring for Spurs
12:30 Joining the Hammers
18:30 Play-off final glory
21:30 The manager nicknamed ‘Chocolate’
24:30 Beef with Sol Campbell
30:00 Bobby’s vlog
31:15 The MMA fighter teammate
33:45 FA Cup Final vs Liverpool
37:48 Battles with Chris Samba
41:10 On Carlos Tevez
49:25 Not liking football
