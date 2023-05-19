Home News and Interviews I made a mistake | Mitrovic reveals all about referee push

I made a mistake | Mitrovic reveals all about referee push

I made a mistake | Mitrovic reveals all about referee push
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Basel vs Fiorentina (1-3) | Fiorentina score extra-time winner! | Conference League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic reflects on the red card at Old Trafford that saw him banned for eight matches and why goals are his ‘babies’

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Basel vs Fiorentina (1-3) | Fiorentina score extra-time winner! | Conference League Highlights

Basel vs Fiorentina (1-3) | Fiorentina score extra-time winner! | Conference League Highlights

Related videos

Top