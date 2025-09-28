I know its a good thing! 🤣 | Jack Grealish on maverick label, Everton & trophies ambition
Jack Grealish talks to his former manager Tim Sherwood to how his time at Everton has been so far after completing a season-long loan move from Manchester City in the summer.
He also discusses his time at Aston Villa, working under Pep Guardiola at City, being labelled a “maverick” and his England ambitions.
00:00 – Playing regularly at Everton
00:30 – Early career off the pitch
02:00 – Impact Sherwood had on his career
02:30 – His first professional goal
04:00 – Grealish’s playing style
06:45 – “Maverick” label
09:10 – Time at Manchester City
09:55 – Playing at Everton
12:15 – David Moyes
13:50 – Ambitions for the season
