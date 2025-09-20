I expect to be here in 12 months | Ruben Amorim defiant on his Manchester United future

Ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea, Ruben Amorim speaks to David Craig about the struggles his side have been facing and discusses his future at Old Trafford.

0:00 – Manchester United journey

1:30 – Working under pressure

2:58 – Footballing philosophy

8:30 – Player performances

9:27 – Progress

10:36 – Future as Manchester United manager

