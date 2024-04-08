I don’t want to KILL Gabriel & Saliba’s CONFIDENCE! Jesus GREAT on facing Arsenal duo in training

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:20 – This is the best part of the season. I hope everyone can give extra to help the team.

00:57 – Surprised by Bayern?: Everyone knows Bayern, they know the quality of the club and amazing quality of squad. They can hurt us.

01:47 – Harry Kane: Everyone knows his quality, he’s the best finisher in the world, it’s great to play against these types of players and I hope we keep him quiet.

02:43 – Last season lessons: Now it’s the fitness of the squad, only Jurrien Timber is out but this gives us power. Everyone is running back helping the team, that makes the difference.

03:53 – Your experience of this stage: Everyone here is prepared. If we go there to think about enjoying it that will help.

04:37 – Exciting times for squad: We have a big squad with a lot of quality. It’s the best part of the season.

05:06 – Favourites?: It’s the quarter final of the UCL, if we’re here we deserve it. We have to respect Bayern. There’s no favourites.

05:49 – Fans help: Like they always do. The fans help push us a lot.

06:36 – Can Arsenal win PL and UCL?: All the players want them. In the quarter finals anything can happen. Two big battles to play.

07:26 – Strong group of players: There’s two parts of the season, the beginning and end. We are doing a great job, everyone is really happy to help.

08:19 – What makes Harry Kane so good?: I don’t know, maybe he can tell you. The guy has been one of the best.

08:45 – Inspired by him?: I watch players to enjoy it. They have their own qualities. You see him finish and you want to watch more.

09:23 – Gabriel and Saliba: It’s paying off because they work a lot and we hope they keep fit.

10:08 – Big responsibility off the pitch: It’s good to speak sometimes. If they come to ask I will tell them. Everyone is ready to help Arsenal.

11:14 – How do you know when you’re playing at your best?: I play my best when I’m happy. When I’m on the pitch I have a big smile.

11:44 – Does it matter where you play?: This part of the season you don’t think about yourself, you think about the team. I just want to win.

12:25 – Small details: normally you can’t see them because if you do the right thing bad things won’t happen.

13:04 – Injury setbacks: I don’t like talking about my fitness but after the World Cup I had the knee injury, recovered then another setback.

14:11 – Knee ok?: I don’t remember the last time I played football without pain.

14:47 – Facing Kane: This one is more for defensive party, I don’t know how to stop him.

15:11 – Raya: He’s a great keeper and person. He’s helping a lot.

15:45 – Playing against Saliba and Gabriel: They’re tough, but sometimes we pass them, but I don’t want to kill their confidence.

16:14 – We believe more as a team, we played an amazing first part last season then struggled, this season has been the opposite.

17:08 – Fantastic goal record in UCL?: I don’t know. People like stats, I like winning trophies.

18:04 – Happy on the pitch: I don’t want to say ‘Gabby does not like playing as a winger’, I put my ego aside and do what the manager wants.

19:41 – Arsenal signing a striker?: Maybe this is not for me. My job is to train and improve. The speculation will always be there.

20:34 – Unfair comparisons with Kane and Haaland?: We are different types of players. Thank you for saying that, people don’t like to look at the games like that.

22:12 – Double this season?: It would be an amazing achievement but it’s too early to talk about this.

-END-

