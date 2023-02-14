Pre-matchPremier League - EPL I APOLOGISE to Steven Gerrard… I’M ASHAMED! | Arsenal v Man City | Guardiola press conference Previous Post 🔙📺 RETRO 🆚 Bayern Munich (1994-2021) ⚽ Next Post Preparation Begins For Barcelona Challenge! 💪 | INSIDE TRAINING 👀 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded 01:32 Arsenals Goal of the Month: Bukayo Saka | January, 2023 7.5K PEP GUARDIOLA: CITY TOGETHERNESS REMAINS STRONG | Arsenal v Man City | Pre-match Press Conference 27 icon Watch LaterAdded 03:34 Preparation Begins For Barcelona Challenge! 💪 | INSIDE TRAINING 👀 64.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 13 Febuary 2023 2.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 01:53 LIVERPOOL 2-0 EVERTON | Premier League highlights 870.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:54 Klopps Reaction: Relief, Bajcetic & loving the atmosphere | Liverpool vs Everton 106.2K