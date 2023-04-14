I ALWAYS felt Arteta would turn it around at Arsenal! | West Ham vs Arsenal | David Moyes

0:00 Intro

0:01 Team News – Scamacca is out with as he will need an operation, but everyone else available.

0:35 Gent result Thursday night – We got away with a good result, we did the basics well and it was a really tough for us.

0:51 I’m thrilled we are in Europe still and we have won a lot of games, it gives us great confidence.

1:24 What is squad confidence like? It’s mixed in the squad, because we are picking results up recently but performances haven’t always been there.

1:43 The expectation is to win every time I put a team out, Arsenal are no different and we have given the top teams a real good game this season.

2:15 Arsenal for the title? They have a great chance of course, they have a huge game with Man City coming up though.

2:37 I have never seen so many teams near the bottom of the table!

3:10 I think we are in a much better run of form, if I could take out a few results it would make it even better.

3:46 Mikel has built a really good side and I thought they did, I always knew they would turn things around.

4:32 Arsenal are very good away from home but we have to plan for them not to score that’s for sure.

5:33 On Scamacca injury – he will have a knee operation which isn’t good news for us.

5:50 Tight schedule between UECL & PL – I think the players are getting used to it and it’s a big boost for us which gives us confidence.

6:45 The quick turn around is all about recovery, it’s the most important thing.

7:02 I don’t think we have many memories from the Newcastle game and hopefully we can do it again.

7:42 Our home form has been pretty good and we have to keep it going.

7:58 I am not surprised by what Mikel Arteta has done, he’s done a really good job and is getting them close to being a champion.

8:47 Every team needs the points for some reason, every one is chasing something.

9:19 The fans have been huge for us over many seasons and these have the been the games where we need them.

9:38 Moyes knew Mikel Arteta would be a manager? Mikel was always someone who had his own thoughts and was a very good player for me at Everton.

10:15 Arteta being a born leader? He is had great education under Pep Guardiola so it gives him such a boost.

10:52 On last game against Arsenal – We have to play really well to get a result and we know it will be a really difficult game.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#arsenal #premierleague #football