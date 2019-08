Formula 1

Steve Jones is joined by David Coulthard to present action from the 12th round of the season, which came from the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, where Lewis Hamilton was victorious last year. The Mercedes driver beat the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen into second and third respectively to further increase his lead in the standings, and is in a strong position to defend his title this year.

