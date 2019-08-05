Hungarian Grand Prix 2019 Betting Prediction

Formula One Grand Prix continues Friday in Hungary at Hungaroring circuit, which will mark the 12th stop of the season for the world’s best F1 drivers and the 35th time Grand Prix revisits the historic town of Mogyoród.

The German Grand Prix race which was held at last weekend at Hockenheimring marked the halfway mark of the Grand Prix season, meaning we had almost five months to see how the racers perform this season. While there are some that stand out, the second half of Grand Prix season never fails to amaze as the competition gets heated, which results in a handful of close races and underdogs emerging victorious. While that is highly enjoyable to watch, it also gives us an excellent opportunity to focus on Formula 1 betting, as we cheer our favorite racers to be the first to cross the finish line.

Who that might be in Hungary this weekend remains a mystery, but before we start talking about the upcoming race, we must first take a look at what happened last weekend in Germany, which saw a total of seven racers retiring from the race as well as a new pit stop world record set by Red Bull team.

Germany Wet-Dry Thriller

Germany’s weather was not too kind for Formula One racers last weekend, as it offered just the right mixture of conditions to produce a nightmarish race. While the top finishers did not have a lot of reasons to complain over the race, the seven racers that had to retire surely did. To say the racing conditions were not optimal would be an understatement, which became rather obvious after the first couple of turns when more than a couple of racers found their cars slipping and going wide off the track.

The track took its first victim on the second lap when Sergio Perez slipped off the track, crashed and retired from the race. Ricciardo, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, and Gasly followed at different stages of the race. Even the current Grand Prix leader, Lewis Hamilton, was not excluded from suffering more than a couple of issues, most notably his spin at the penultimate corner, which cost him his front wing and leading position, as he crawled his way to a disappointing 11th-place finish in the end.

On the other side, Max Verstappen enjoyed a completely opposite experience. He trailed the pack at the start, but a mixture of experience and a few gambles paid off for the Dutch racer as he gained seven places in the last 15 laps to achieve an incredible comeback for his second win of the season. Some credit also goes to his crew, which broke a world record for the fastest pit stop (1.88s). Joining him at the podium, we saw Sebastian Vettel with his Ferrari and a shocking third-place finish for Daniil Kvyat, who couldn’t hide his emotions following his first-ever career podium finish.

Hamilton Favored To Win For Seventh Time

Following the exciting thriller of a race in Germany, a lot of expectations have been put on Hungary to produce a noteworthy race as well, and while it will be hard to recreate the watery conditions, Hungaroring never fails to create an exciting race with demanding sectors, sharp turns, and fast straights.

One who knows the Hungarian race track back to front is one of the best F1 racers who ever lived, Lewis Hamilton, also known as the Billion Dollar Man due to five championships he has already won. The British racer has won in Hungary six times already, making him the most successful racer in Hungarian Grand Prix’s history. He won here in 2007, 2009. 2012, 2013, 2016 and most recently in 2018 and will look to make it two in a row this year.

Holding an impressive record at Hungaroring, Hamilton is understandably considered to be a favorite (2.00) to win here once more, though while he should never be underestimated, he did show signs of weakness in Germany, where the rain stopped him in his tracks.

Verstappen Could Make It Two In A Row

With so many exceptional racers, we often find ourselves looking for every slight advantage that will put one of them ahead of the competition. While those are frequently hard to find, the not-so-small advantage which will suit Verstappen for the upcoming race is 4.381 km (2.722 mi) in size. To put it simply, the Hungarian track is said to favor Red Bull and Verstappen, who is known to perform well on dynamic tracks such as Hungaroring.

Priced at 3.25 to win this weekend, Verstappen is the second favorite after Hamilton, who will look to bounce back following his disappointing finish in Germany. Underestimating the six-time winner might not be the smartest idea, nonetheless, it’s Verstappen who looked much better in Germany and has overall improved drastically in the last couple of races.

The race for the top finish just might come down to Verstappen vs. Hamilton, and while the odds heavily favor Hamilton to come out ahead, we will back up Verstappen to win in Hungary and further reduce the 22-point gap between himself and Bottas in the 2019 Driver standings.

Prediction: Max Verstappen to win

Odds: 3.25