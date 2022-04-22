Home Leagues Premier League - EPL How Will United Play Under Erik ten Hag? | Box To Box

How Will United Play Under Erik ten Hag? | Box To Box

How Will United Play Under Erik ten Hag? | Box To Box
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UEFA Champions League training session LIVE | Liverpool vs Villarreal

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Box to Box presenter Niall McCaughan gives us his insight into how Erik ten Hag might possibly set the Reds up, when he takes charge of Man Utd in the summer!

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com
👍 Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited
📲 Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd
📸 Follow Manchester United on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited
🎥 Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs

#MUFC

Previous Video
Manchester City v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final -1st Leg | 26 April 2022

Next Video
UEFA Champions League training session LIVE | Liverpool vs Villarreal

UEFA Champions League training session LIVE | Liverpool vs Villarreal

Related videos

Top