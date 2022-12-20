How will getting subbed off impact Giroud and Dembele? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On this version of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:

0:00 Intro

2:33 What made this World Cup better?

3:58 Thoughts on Emi Martinez

7:14 Which celebration/parade did you enjoy the most?

13:28 How did this World Cup compare?

14:37 Which PL team will benefit most from World Cup?

16:45 How will getting subbed off affect Giroud and Dembele?

18:03 Who should Liverpool go for?

18:31 Shift PK to any spot?

20:40 Learn from Stevie?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC