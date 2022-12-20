How will getting subbed off impact Giroud and Dembele? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On this version of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:
0:00 Intro
2:33 What made this World Cup better?
3:58 Thoughts on Emi Martinez
7:14 Which celebration/parade did you enjoy the most?
13:28 How did this World Cup compare?
14:37 Which PL team will benefit most from World Cup?
16:45 How will getting subbed off affect Giroud and Dembele?
18:03 Who should Liverpool go for?
18:31 Shift PK to any spot?
20:40 Learn from Stevie?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC