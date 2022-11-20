Home TV Show How will France perform at the World Cup without Karim Benzema? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, Dan Thomas, Ale Moreno, Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley discuss:

0:56 Better football: Man United or Qatar?
1:20 What’d you do this morning?
3:38 Kieran Trippier or Trent Alexander-Arnold?
4:26 Predictions for France without Karim Benzema?
7:37 Nerves before big games?
12:52 Could you start for Qatar right now?

