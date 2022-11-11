How to Win the World Cup | BBC

How to Win the World Cup

This documentary takes the viewer into the dressing room to hear incredible tales from the past three World Cup winning teams, France (2018), Germany (2014) and Spain (2010).

This is the inside story of how to lift the most famous trophy in the world, told by tournament winners including Germany’s Manuel Neuer, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Per Mertesacker and Jurgen Klinsmann, Spain’s Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Cesc Fabregas, and France’s Olivier Giroud and Marcel Desailly.

Winning the World Cup is the pinnacle of sporting achievement. Featuring incredible behind-the-scenes footage, this programme delves into the key moments that led to success, from forging the closest of team bonds to reinventing a whole nation’s style of play, and exceptional management that was able to bring out the best in talented individuals.

We hear tales from inside both the dressing room and the press room, explore the role of off-field pressures, and attempt to answer the million-dollar question. What are the secrets behind lifting the most famous trophy in sport?