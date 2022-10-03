How to identify scammers among bookmakers?

Every year there appear some new bookmakers in the UK. Most of them work legally, meaning using their services is safe. There are expert platforms that examine and evaluate bookmakers’ functioning. So you can look at this or that UK bookies list, compiled by such platforms, to see the best of bookies in the first lines. Of course, only licensed and reliable companies get into such ratings. However, there are quite many scammers on the market. Today we want to discuss how to identify them and avoid problems.

How are sports betting regulated in the UK?

Since sports betting is prevalent in the UK, the country’s government decided not to block this gambling activity and learned how to regulate it. So, all bookmakers that want to work legally must obtain a license. The licensing process involves checking for past fraudulent activity.

Bookmakers only work with clients over 18 years of age. As a result, if you see a platform that accepts minors’ bets, it is a scammer. When registering, all licensed bookmakers must conduct a rigorous check of new customers. You will most likely be asked to provide documents confirming your identity and place of residence. You can deposit and withdraw money to your deposit only to those bank cards or electronic wallets that belong to you. It is to prevent the use of stolen cards or system hacks.

If you have a dispute with your favorite licensed bookmaker, you can contact the Gambling Commission, and your problems will be resolved in the right field. It is worth noting that government authorities can block the platform and revoke the license if the bookmaker receives too many complaints. As a result, many bookmakers strive to solve all problems in favor of the client.

Thanks to the work of government agencies, in the UK today it is much less common to meet scammers, such as in the post-Soviet space, where such regulation leaves much to be desired.

How to make sure that your bookmaker is not a scammer?

You should first pay attention to license availability when choosing a bookmaker. If government agencies trust it, then you can trust it.

Fraudsters often create websites that look very similar to the original platforms. Usually, the difference is only one letter or number in the site name, so we advise you to double-check this carefully. It is worth noting that often on such fake sites, there are indecently favorable conditions for cooperation at first glance – considerable odds, welcome bonuses and promotions for existing players, and much more. But, in practice, you enter your data, register, and enter money for a deposit, and you will never be able to withdraw money again. The worst thing, in this case, is not that you lose the bet but that the scammers get your data.

Another type of fraud can be used even by licensed bookmakers. So, in the beginning, they function like regular platforms and pay out winnings, but after a while, they begin to delay payments or transfer money not in full. As soon as you notice that your bookmaker is behaving illogically, you should file a complaint with the relevant authorities.

To avoid problems, we advise using giant aggregators, such as Legalbet. They cooperate only with trusted bookmakers, as their reputation depends on it. They carefully double-check partners, study user reviews on the network and collect information about promotions. Here you will find the best bookmakers and the most favorable conditions for cooperation.

So, among the valuable tips that will protect you from fraud are:

Check the license;

Use aggregators;

Check site names;

In case of problems, seek help from government agencies.

It is worth saying that in the UK, there are well-thought-out systems for regulating bookmakers, so every year, the number of scammers is sharply reduced. Many users feel entirely safe.