How To Fix Chelsea! 🔥 | The Lowdown

Hello and welcome back to The Lowdown where today Matisse Broderick joins Dougie Critchley and Michael McCubbin to discuss “HOW TO FIX CHELSEA.”

Does Enzo Maresca have a future at Stamford Bridge? If not, who would suit them best? What has gone wrong with Cole Palmer? Is Nicolas Jackson good enough to lead the line for the Blues? Is the Conference League enough for Chelsea this season? Will stars such as Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Raheem Sterling or Wesley Fofana leave Chelsea this summer?

As if that wasn’t enough we also discuss possible incomings… could Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen or Victor Boniface fix their goalscoring issues? At the other end of the pitch, should Djorde Petrovic replace Robert Sanchez, or should they look to bring in Diogo Costa, Lucas Chevalier or Milan captain Mike Maignan?

All that and so much more covered in this week’s Lowdown!

Timecodes:

00:00 Is Enzo Maresca The Future?

04:35 What Do Chelsea HAVE TO Achieve?

10:45 Who Could Replace Maresca?

12:36 How Important Is The Conference League?

15:44 What Have Been The Positives?

18:33 Who Do Chelsea Need To Move On From?

19:40 Does Jadon Sancho Have A Future?

21:30 What Is Wrong With Cole Palmer?

26:30 Summer Striking Targets

31:55 Does Jackson Need REPLACING?

35:43 Goalkeeping Targets

39:07 Should Djorde Petrovic Be No.1?

42:40 Do Chelsea Need A Centre Back?

45:15 Should Chelsea Sign Deean Huijsen?

48:06 Should Maresca Be In Charge In 25/26?

49:29 Do Chelsea Need A Winger?

