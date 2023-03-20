How to deal with the Sir Alex Ferguson HAIRDRYER TREATMENT! 😂 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Welcome in to the latest Thursday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 England’s chances of winning Euro 2023

2:00 How to deal with Sir Alex Ferguson’s hairdryer treatments

4:00 Should Spurs try to bring in Julian Nagelsmann?

7:00 Why do keepers drink water once they concede a goal?

8:20 Which Premier League managers might get sacked next

12:20 Where Harry Kane ranks among the English greats

