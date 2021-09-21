HOW Thomas Tuchel became the best coach in the world

Thomas Tuchel had a season like no other in 2020/21. He won the Champions League with Chelsea just 6 months after being fired by PSG. The triumph marked the latest highlight in Tuchel’s glittering career. But his road to the top has been bumpy to say the least. While his tactical genius has brought him success at Mainz, Dortmund, PSG and now in London, he has also fallen out spectacularly with various people at those clubs, with one former player even calling him a “dictator.” Kick off! looks back at Tuchel’s development from bartender to coaching mastermind.

Report by: Thomas Lemmer

Editing: Klaudia Begic

