How Terry Venables Got Alan Scoring Again | EP 50

After the sad news that Terry Venables passed away at the weekend, Gary, Alan and Micah reflect on the incredible person that he was and his tremendous impact on the game of football.

He was Gary’s manager at Barcelona and Tottenham, Alan’s manager with England for Euro 96 and was part of the national set-up as assistant manager for Micah.

We hear stories of his genius footballing brain and the innovations he would try in training, his brilliant man-management skills in handling strong personalties like Paul Gascoigne and how he loved a good sing-song.

00:00 – A Tribute To Terry Venables

06:00 – Gary And Terry At Barca

10:00 – Alan And Terry At Euro 96

14:00 – Man Managing

18:00 – How Terry Got Alan Scoring

24:05 – Playing Cricket

26:30 – ‘If Only’

