Home Leagues Premier League - EPL How successful was VAR during the opening weekend of the Premier League? | The Debate

How successful was VAR during the opening weekend of the Premier League? | The Debate

Andy Hinchcliffe & John Hartson discuss the pros and cons of VAR.

Previous Video
Premier League Today

Premier League Today -14 August 2019

Next Video
skysports-the-debate-sky-sports_4067873

Will Paul Pogba stay at Man United for the rest of the season? | Hartson & Hinchcliffe | The Debate

Related videos

Top