How many Real Madrid players would make Manchester City’s starting XI? | Extra Time

Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, Shaka Hislop and Dan Thomas of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: if anyone outside of Eden Hazard would make Man City’s starting XI, (1:47) what it was like for Craig to play with former Celtic and Leeds United star Mark Viduka, (3:34) the cities and stadiums someone planning a European soccer tour would have to stop at, (6:57) who the best French player of all time was outside of Zinedine Zidane, (9:09) and if the FC crew miss the couch in the old studio setup.