HOW I became…Jude Bellingham

Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting young players in world football. But before he made his Bundesliga debut at just 17, he was already turning out regularly for Birmingham City’s first team. Mature beyond his years, Bellingham’s quick rise to the top can make it easy to forget just how much work he’s put in, and just how young he still is. Find out just how Bellingham became the player he is today.

Report: Tom Gennoy

Edited by: Karsten Raetsch

—–

DW Kick Off! provides you with a unique glimpse into the game that has captivated millions of fans across the world. We explore football stories ranging from fan culture, great sporting moments, tactical analysis, and the politics behind the game. Subscribe and delve into the football world with DW Kick Off!

