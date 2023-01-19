Home Leagues Premier League - EPL How does Leandro Trossard compare to Arsenals attacking players?

How does Leandro Trossard compare to Arsenals attacking players?

How does Leandro Trossard compare to Arsenals attacking players?
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Crystal Palace (A)

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

David Reed, Zac Djellab Dan Bardell & Flex discuss Leandro Trossard’s move to Arsenal.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #LeandroTrossard

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
BREAKING – Arsenal close to signing Jakub Kiwior

BREAKING – Arsenal close to signing Jakub Kiwior

Next Video
PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Crystal Palace (A)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Crystal Palace (A)

Related videos

Top