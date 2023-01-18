How big will Casemiro’s absence be for Manchester United? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Sebastian Salazar, Craig Burley and Jan Aage Fjortoft answer your questions of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Where’s Gab?

0:40 How big a blow will not having Casemiro be for Man United?

3:41 What is causing Erling Haaland’s current “slump”?

8:31 Could Raheem Sterling be near the end at Chelsea?

9:19 Start, Bench of Sell: Bruno Fernandez, Odegaard and De Bruyne

11:17 What needs to happen for Pulisic to get more playing time?

12:31 Jan’s Bundesliga lookahead

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC