How big will Casemiro's absence be for Manchester United? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Match Highlights | Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United

Sebastian Salazar, Craig Burley and Jan Aage Fjortoft answer your questions of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Where’s Gab?

0:40 How big a blow will not having Casemiro be for Man United?
3:41 What is causing Erling Haaland’s current “slump”?
8:31 Could Raheem Sterling be near the end at Chelsea?
9:19 Start, Bench of Sell: Bruno Fernandez, Odegaard and De Bruyne
11:17 What needs to happen for Pulisic to get more playing time?
12:31 Jan’s Bundesliga lookahead

