How Bad Are Man Utd? | Should Ten Hag Bring Sancho Back Now? | Rio Ranks Salah

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl
Manchester United lose 3-0 to Bournemouth, Bruno Fernandes suspended for trip to Liverpool, Are Aston Villa top 4 contenders, Manchester CIty NEED Rodri! Vibe With FIVE is BACK as Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are joined by Lionesses legend Fara Williams as they sit down to discuss Bournemouth’s first ever win at Old Trafford as the beat Manchester United 3-0, Is ten Hag’s in-game management poor? Is Højlund ready to be the starting number 9 after failing to hit the net in his 12 appearances, has ten Hag changed the culture at Manchester Utd? Will Bruno Fernandes be a huge blow for the Liverpool game? Unai Emery’s Aston Villa continue their fine form beating Arsenal 1-0, are they serious top 4 contenders? Liverpool sit top of the league! Man City win unconvincingly against Luton, Ange Postecoglou & Spurs end their losing streak as they dismantle Newcastle 4-1, Chelsea lose to Everton, the Callum Wilson drama, are managers making big jump too early? A summary of the rest of the PL scores & much more! Be sure to stay to the end to hear the panel’s Vibe With FIVE LiveScore 6 predictions and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
Make sure you send in a screenshot of your LiveScore 6 predictions to @FIVEUK’s Instagram.
Scoring system is:
5 points for every correct score
2 points for every correct result
0:00; – Vibe With FIVE Studio winner announced!
0:35; – LiveScore 6 #AD
1:26; – CR7 signed shirt winner announced!
2:27; – Win a holiday to Portugal through Football Escapes!
3:25; Intro
4:02; – Fara Williams on Joey Barton’s comments on women working in men’s football
6:12; – Is ten Hag’s time at Man Utd running out?
7:03; – Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth recap
8:12; – Man Utd shouldn’t drop in quality when over £1b has been spent
8:57; – Has ten Hag successfully changed the culture at Man Utd?
10:54; – Would ten Hag changed the way to Sancho situation was dealt with?
14:05; – How would this have been dealt with in Rio’s time at Man Utd?
15:16; – Defender Ronald Araújo linked to Man Utd
15:53; – “Manchester Utd are a career ghost town”
17:08; – Is Højlund’s goal drought due to poor service from the wingers?
18:49; – Are Man Utd players downing tools under ten Hag?
20:09; – Did Rio ever call out players for their efforts?
24:07; – The difference between the older and newer generation of players
26:38; – Liverpool sit top of the league despite not playing at their best
28:41; – “The referee’s job is to keep 11 on the pitch”
29:16; – Mo Salah, where does he rank amongst the Liverpool and PL greats?
33:57; – Man City beat Luton 2-1 after going 1-0 down
35:00; – Ste’s impression of Ange Postecoglou
35:45; – Man City are NOT the same without Rodri
36:51; – Newcastle’s defeat cost Ste a bet against Ashley Williams
37:19; – The Callum Wilson drama after Aston Villa v Newcastle
38:15; – Is there a problem with current players having podcasts?
40:00; – Arsenal are beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa, will they finish in the top 4?
41:40; – Are managers making too big a jump at the early stages of their career?
44:14; – Fulham SMASH West Ham and PL scores & results
45:40; – Fara is in a league of her own at St George’s Park
46:10; – Trippier v Gary Neville, Fara has her say as the debate continues
48:47; – Outro
48:57; – LiveScore 6 predictions
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK
FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk
LiveScore Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livescore/
LiveScore Twitter/X: https://x.com/livescore
LiveScore TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livescore
Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Fara Williams Instagram: https://instagram.com/fara44
Fara Williams Twitter/X: https://x.com/fara_williams47
Fara Williams TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fara4williams
Joel Beya instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya
Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport
Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson Twitter/X: https://x.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson
#five #rioferdinand