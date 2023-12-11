How Bad Are Man Utd? | Should Ten Hag Bring Sancho Back Now? | Rio Ranks Salah

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl

Manchester United lose 3-0 to Bournemouth, Bruno Fernandes suspended for trip to Liverpool, Are Aston Villa top 4 contenders, Manchester CIty NEED Rodri! Vibe With FIVE is BACK as Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are joined by Lionesses legend Fara Williams as they sit down to discuss Bournemouth’s first ever win at Old Trafford as the beat Manchester United 3-0, Is ten Hag’s in-game management poor? Is Højlund ready to be the starting number 9 after failing to hit the net in his 12 appearances, has ten Hag changed the culture at Manchester Utd? Will Bruno Fernandes be a huge blow for the Liverpool game? Unai Emery’s Aston Villa continue their fine form beating Arsenal 1-0, are they serious top 4 contenders? Liverpool sit top of the league! Man City win unconvincingly against Luton, Ange Postecoglou & Spurs end their losing streak as they dismantle Newcastle 4-1, Chelsea lose to Everton, the Callum Wilson drama, are managers making big jump too early? A summary of the rest of the PL scores & much more! Be sure to stay to the end to hear the panel’s Vibe With FIVE LiveScore 6 predictions and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

Make sure you send in a screenshot of your LiveScore 6 predictions to @FIVEUK’s Instagram.

Scoring system is:

5 points for every correct score

2 points for every correct result

0:00; – Vibe With FIVE Studio winner announced!

0:35; – LiveScore 6 #AD

1:26; – CR7 signed shirt winner announced!

2:27; – Win a holiday to Portugal through Football Escapes!

3:25; Intro

4:02; – Fara Williams on Joey Barton’s comments on women working in men’s football

6:12; – Is ten Hag’s time at Man Utd running out?

7:03; – Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth recap

8:12; – Man Utd shouldn’t drop in quality when over £1b has been spent

8:57; – Has ten Hag successfully changed the culture at Man Utd?

10:54; – Would ten Hag changed the way to Sancho situation was dealt with?

14:05; – How would this have been dealt with in Rio’s time at Man Utd?

15:16; – Defender Ronald Araújo linked to Man Utd

15:53; – “Manchester Utd are a career ghost town”

17:08; – Is Højlund’s goal drought due to poor service from the wingers?

18:49; – Are Man Utd players downing tools under ten Hag?

20:09; – Did Rio ever call out players for their efforts?

24:07; – The difference between the older and newer generation of players

26:38; – Liverpool sit top of the league despite not playing at their best

28:41; – “The referee’s job is to keep 11 on the pitch”

29:16; – Mo Salah, where does he rank amongst the Liverpool and PL greats?

33:57; – Man City beat Luton 2-1 after going 1-0 down

35:00; – Ste’s impression of Ange Postecoglou

35:45; – Man City are NOT the same without Rodri

36:51; – Newcastle’s defeat cost Ste a bet against Ashley Williams

37:19; – The Callum Wilson drama after Aston Villa v Newcastle

38:15; – Is there a problem with current players having podcasts?

40:00; – Arsenal are beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa, will they finish in the top 4?

41:40; – Are managers making too big a jump at the early stages of their career?

44:14; – Fulham SMASH West Ham and PL scores & results

45:40; – Fara is in a league of her own at St George’s Park

46:10; – Trippier v Gary Neville, Fara has her say as the debate continues

48:47; – Outro

48:57; – LiveScore 6 predictions

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

LiveScore Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livescore/

LiveScore Twitter/X: https://x.com/livescore

LiveScore TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livescore

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Fara Williams Instagram: https://instagram.com/fara44

Fara Williams Twitter/X: https://x.com/fara_williams47

Fara Williams TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fara4williams

Joel Beya instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya

Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter/X: https://x.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson

#five #rioferdinand