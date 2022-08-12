Highlights Week 2 – Ligue 1 Uber Eats / 2022-2023

Week 2 highlights.The best actions and goals of Ligue 1 Uber Eats in video.

Ligue 1 Uber Eats – Season 2022/2023 – Week 2

AC AJACCIO – RC LENS (0-0)

AJ AUXERRE – ANGERS SCO (2-2)

STADE BRESTOIS 29 – OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE (1-1)

AS MONACO – STADE RENNAIS FC (1-1)

FC NANTES – LOSC LILLE (1-1)

OGC NICE – RC STRASBOURG ALSACE (1-1)

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN – MONTPELLIER HÉRAULT SC (5-2)

STADE DE REIMS – CLERMONT FOOT 63 (2-4)

ESTAC TROYES – TOULOUSE FC (0-3)

Goals : / / / Gaëtan LABORDE (59′ – SRFC) / Breel EMBOLO (72′ – ASM) / Moses SIMON (28′ – FCN) / Ismaily GONCALVES SANTOS (76′ – LOSC) / / Falaye SACKO (39′ csc – PSG) / NEYMAR JR (43′ pen – PSG) / NEYMAR JR (50′ – PSG) / Wahbi KHAZRI (58′ – MHSC) / Kylian MBAPPE (69′ – PSG) / Renato SANCHES (88′ – PSG) / Theo SAINTE LUCE (90′ +2 – MHSC) / /

Red cards : ///Youssouf FOFANA (15′ – AS MONACO) /////

